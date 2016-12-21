Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A toddler was struck by a car Tuesday night in San Jose and now police are searching for the driver.

At around 10:45 p.m., the 3-year-old boy and his grandparents were walking their dog on Roehampton Avenue when the dog ran into the steet.

The toddler chased the dog into the street and was struck by a silver sedan traveling northbound on Roehampton Avenue.

The sedan was going about 30 mph, police said.

The driver did not stop and continued on Roehampton before turning left onto Story Road.

The toddler lost consciousness and was rushed to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Some injuries the toddler sustained include contusions and abrasions to the head and face and possible internal bleeding in the head.

Witnesses say the car was possibly a Honda but are unsure if it was a four-door or two-door model.

If anyone has information to help identify the involved vehicle, please contact the San Jose CHP Office at (408)467-5400.

