VIDEO: San Jose police dealing with spike in home burglaries city-wide

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Thieves are doing their best to spoil the holidays for residents of one neighborhood in San Jose–and across the city.

There have been at least nine home burglaries in the past 12 days in one neighborhood. But residents in San Jose’s Cory neighborhood, near Winchester and Forest, are fighting back.

“Urgent,” reads the bright yellow fliers posted across the neighborhood. There have been six burglaries in nine days, and three more since the signs went up last week in the neighborhood.

The thieves are clever and organized and are said to be three men in their 20s driving a silver Nissan.

Resident Bahia Fear says people are afraid.

It’s happening across town. San Jose police are struggling to deal with the holiday spike in home burglaries on top of the 600 reported every month all year long.

The word on the street is that San Jose is the place to commit burglaries, says Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

The Cory burglaries are now on the cops radar, but while patrols are typically focused on higher priority crimes, police say the best way to help them catch burglars is to report something suspicious before a burglary occurs.

The Cory group is doing just that with the fliers, posts and alerts on Nextdoor, Facebook, and other social media sites.

And they are just keeping watch over their neighborhood.