VIDEO: SFPD looking for suspect disguised as pest control worker

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—San Francisco police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who posed as a pest control worker.

It happened on December 12 around 6:20 a.m. when a man wearing a white HAZMAT suit went into a business on Franklin Street.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect showing a “ORTHO” card and signing into the security desk.A supervisor later told a security guard that no one was allowed to be in the building.

The guard found the suspect on the third floor with a laptop in his hand and appeared to be taking another laptop. The security guard forced the suspect to put down the laptops and chased the suspect out of the building.

“ORTHO” is a brand for pest and weed control products. It is not a pest control company that responds to service calls.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.