YouTube star says he was kicked off Delta flight for speaking Arabic

(KRON) — A YouTube star claims he was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight for speaking Arabic on the phone to his mother.

Adam Saleh, 23, who’s followed by millions on YouTube, posted a video on Twitter of him getting escorted off of a plane in London that was going to take him home to New York.

“We spoke a different language on a plane and now we’re getting kicked out,” Salah said in the video.

Saleh says other passengers complained that they felt uncomfortable when they heard him speaking Arabic.

Delta Airlines confirmed there had been an incident in a statement posted to their website:

“Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.”

“This is 2016. Delta airlines is kicking us out,” Saleh says in the video as passengers in the back of the plane can be seen waving at him and saying “Bye.”

“You guys are racist. I cannot believe my eyes. I cannot believe it. I spoke a word in a different language and you say you feel uncomfortable?” Saleh says in the video.

After talking to police and going through security again, Saleh and his friend got on another flight with a different airline.

#BoycottDelta is now trending on Twitter.

We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim… WTFFFFFFFF please spread pic.twitter.com/P5dQCE0qos — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016