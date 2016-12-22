VIDEO: Woman dies in mysterious Baker Beach accident

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — U.S. Park Police are investigating the death of a woman found at Baker Beach Thursday afternoon, according to San Francisco fire officials.

San Francisco Fire initially reported on their Twitter account around 1:22 p.m. that they were called to a surf rescue.

About ten minutes later, officials reported the death of an adult who died under unknown circumstances.

Fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter later clarified that fire crews arriving on scene found the woman on the shore and did not actually have to conduct a surf rescue.

U.S. Park Police were called to the scene and are now investigating the death, Baxter said.

Fire officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

