SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with sexually assaulting his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend in San Mateo County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Erick Mendoza-Corona at around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday at his home in the 100 block of Avenue Alhambra in El Granada. He is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend on Thanksgiving Day at Mavericks Beach.

The victim reported the assault on Nov. 30.

Mendez-Corona is being held on $500,000 bail.

He is being charged with assault with the intent to commit rape and other assorted charges, deputies said.