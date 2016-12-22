Attempted robbery leads to deadly stabbing in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — An apparent attempted robbery led to a deadly stabbing in San Leandro early Thursday morning, according to police.

At 12:47 a.m., police responded to reports of a fight in the 1200 block of 143rd Avenue, police said.

Officers found two people suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to hospitals where one died and another is in serious condition.

Authorities believe the incident started as an attempted robbery. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of both people stabbed and figure out what happened, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s criminal investigation division at (510) 577-3230.