Attempted robbery leads to deadly stabbing in San Leandro

By Published: Updated:
generic

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — An apparent attempted robbery led to a deadly stabbing in San Leandro early Thursday morning, according to police.

At 12:47 a.m., police responded to reports of a fight in the 1200 block of 143rd Avenue, police said.

Officers found two people suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to hospitals where one died and another is in serious condition.

Authorities believe the incident started as an attempted robbery. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of both people stabbed and figure out what happened, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s criminal investigation division at (510) 577-3230.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s