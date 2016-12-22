BERKELEY (KRON) — The Berkeley Fire Department and their HazMat team were on-scene at Bayer Lab in Berkeley, responding to an ammonia incident Thursday evening, firefighters said on Twitter.

Ammonia was released inside a Bayer facility, located at Parker and Seventh streets, according to a statement issued by Deputy Fire Chief Donna McCracken around 4:45 p.m.

McCracken said there was no release to the outside atmosphere reported, and there are no reported injuries or exposures.

Neither an evacuation nor shelter-in-place order was ever issued, firefighters said.

Berkely PD confirmed that the incident at Bayer Lab was terminated in a press release sent out around 7:09 p.m.

All ammonia readings back to zero. No release to atmosphere. Property back under Bayer control. Incident terminated at approximately 6:30 pm. No report on cause at this time.

Active HazMat incident at the Bayer Labs. 800 Dwight Way. Possible large Ammonia leak. Contained to a building. pic.twitter.com/pXF7tAqMjc — BerkeleyFD Local1227 (@BerkeleyFD) December 23, 2016

Here is a statement from Bayer:

The Bayer site in Berkeley, Calif. alerted the Berkeley Fire Department and our internal emergency response crew regarding a minor ammonia leak within the ammonia facility on site. As the leak was contained within the ammonia facility, there is no risk to Bayer employees on site or to the neighboring community. The cause of the leak is currently being assessed. Bayer is committed to ensuring the highest levels of safety for our neighborhood and our facilities. We apologize for the inconvenience and alarm.