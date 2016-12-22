Burlingame to ramp up DUI enforcement this holiday weekend

BURLINGAME (KRON) — Police in Burlingame will be ramping up enforcement targeting alcohol and drug-impaired drivers during the holiday weekend.

Officers from the Burlingame Police Department’s DUI Enforcement Team will deploy DUI Saturation Patrols on Friday, December 23 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

This means that there will be more law enforcement officers in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and arrests.

The DUI Saturation Patrols will be somewhere within Burlingame city limits. The exact locations will not be released.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.