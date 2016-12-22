OAKLAND (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on eastbound 580 in Oakland on Thursday night, according to a tweet.

The CHP is closing eastbound 580 at Harrison Street as officers search for evidence.

The shooting happened at around 7:02 p.m., the CHP said. There were two victims, who were both in the same car, the CHP said.

The car shot was able to pull off the freeway, the CHP said.

No suspects have been identified.

The conditions of the victims are not known.

