De La Salle High School football player charged with felony sexual assault

CONCORD (KRON) — A 15-year-old Concord boy accused of sexual assault has been charged with a felony, Concord police said on Thursday.

The De La Salle High School student was arrested in late November on the accusation of sexually assaulting a girl who goes to Carondelet High School.

He had been released from custody earlier this month with no charges as the case was still being investigated.

The alleged assault took place on the De La Salle campus after a football game on November 18, according to police. The girl told Carondelet principal Kevin Cushing about the attack on November 21, and Cushing immediately contacted Concord police, Cushing said in a statement.

The boy is a football player at De La Salle, a nationally recognized powerhouse school. The all-boys Catholic school is right next to Carondelet, an all-girls Catholic school.

The institutions do share some activities, and juniors and seniors can share classes as well.

Due to the fact that the boy is a minor, police are not releasing his name.

The case will now be referred to juvenile court, police said.

