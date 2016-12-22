E-40 donates 20K to Salvation Army

VALLEJO (KRON) — Bay Area rap legend E-40 sets the example this holiday season by donating $20,000 to the Vallejo division of the Salvation Army.

This contribution is huge for Salvation Army, whose Red Kettle donations are down by 30% this year.

“There’s a lot of people in need, and I hope we can help to change some lives with this,” E-40 said of the donation. “The Salvation Army came to the aid of my family when I was a youngster, so it’s all about giving back.”

The money will be used to support Salvation Army programs in Vallejo.

