Fire displaces 12, kills dog in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A dozen people were displaced by two separate one-alarm fires that broke out in San Jose between Wednesday night and early this morning, fire officials said.

The most recent fire was reported around 5:20 a.m. today when crews responded to a fire at a one-story home in the 2300 block of Palmira Way, San Jose Fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort said.

Ten people were forced out of the residence and crews knocked down the fire shortly before 6 a.m., Van Elgort said.

Three dogs survived the fire, but a fourth dog died in the blaze, Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two other people were displaced in a fire reported around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at a duplex in the 1400 block of Meridian Avenue, Matlow said.

The blaze was under control about an hour later and may have started from an electrical failure in the building, according to Matlow.

No injuries were reported in either fire, he said.

The American Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents in both fires.

Crews also responded to three other small fires between Wednesday night and this morning.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a fire in the attic of a multiple-unit structure on San Antonio Court, where no one was injured.

Matlow didn’t know if anyone was displaced in the blaze.

A man suffered burns to his hands and feet in a homeless encampment fire early this morning near state Highway 87 and West Alma Avenue, Matlow said.

The injured man was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

Around 9 a.m. today, crews were sent to a car fire in a detached garage that they quickly extinguished and prevented from extending to the main structure, Matlow said.