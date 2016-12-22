Florida Lyft driver taken on crime spree

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lyft driver was allegedly taken on a crime spree in the Tampa and Lakeland area on Tuesday.

Tampa police said the victim told them four men got into his car. One had a handgun.

The suspects forced him to drive to various locations, driving up to stores so they could steal.

The victim dropped off the criminals at the 3400 block of East Diana Street at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after the dropping the men off, the victim saw a Tampa police officer and told him what happened.

Two of the suspects were found nearby at a basketball court.

Police are still investigating and looking for two others.