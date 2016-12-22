Man convicted in San Jose murder of college graduate

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A 28-year-old man was convicted of murder Wednesday for a downtown San Jose shooting that took the life of a college graduate who had recently returned home from Kansas last year, prosecutors said today.

Gregory “G-Stacks” Thompson, of San Jose, was convicted of first-degree murder with an allegation of personal use of a firearm in the death of 25-year-old Marvin Jackson on June 27, 2015, Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Amir Alem said.

Thompson was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a gun, according to Alem.

Jackson had returned to San Jose 13 days before he died after graduating from McPherson College in Kansas where he majored in history and philosophy, according to Alem.

The 25-year-old man was also a track star at Milpitas High School, Alem said.

The District Attorney’s Office initially charged Khalil Owens of Richmond for Jackson’s death, but dismissed him on Jan. 14 after further investigation showed he wasn’t the gunman, Alem said.

“Not only was a murderer convicted, but that an innocent man was freed. A mistake was made and we corrected that mistake before it was too late,” Alem said.

A jury heard the case brought before Superior Court Judge Griffin M.J. Bonini in a trial that lasted a month and a half at the Hall of Justice in San Jose and reached a verdict after four hours of deliberation on Wednesday, Alem said.

Jesse Gulley, another man originally charged in the case, agreed to be a cooperating witness in the trial after he pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the murder and will be sentenced by Bonini, according to Alem.

Jackson was with his brother and friends who ended up in an argument with Thompson and Gulley outside La Victoria Taqueria near West Santa Clara and West Market streets during the early morning hours of June 27, according to Alem.

The two groups then split up, but soon after Thompson and Gulley approached Jackson and his brother as they were heading to their cars a few blocks away on Second Street, Alem said.

Jackson was trying to defend his brother, who called Thompson an insulting name that led to a physical fight, before the defendant fired a handgun, Alem said.

Gulley tried to stop one of the bullets that ended up going through his left hand, according to Alem.

The other shot struck Jackson’s left temple and killed him, Alem said.

Investigators haven’t located the firearm used in the shooting, Alem said.

Thompson is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 15 for receipt of a probation report and will be sentenced possibly sometime in March or April, according to Alem.

Defense attorney Annrae Angel didn’t immediately return requests for comment this afternoon.