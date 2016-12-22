Napa man arrested for cancer donation scam

NAPA (BCN) — Napa police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon for soliciting money for cancer research under false pretenses outside the Safeway store.

Joshua James Bagg, 26, of Napa, was soliciting the funds outside the Safeway on Trancas Street when Officer Eric Koford recognized him from prior police contacts, Capt. Jennifer Gonzales said.

Koford called the 800 number on the can Bagg was using to collect money and learned the cancer charity does not solicit any funds publicly, police said.

Bagg, who was wearing a shirt with “Cancer Research Foundation for Children” written on it, had already collected $150 when he was arrested around 2:40 p.m. police said. He was booked in the Napa County Jail for obtaining money under false pretenses and a violation of the terms of his probation.

Gonzales said the story about the arrest and Bagg’s photo on the Napa Police Department’s Facebook page drew numerous responses, some from people who said they don’t intend to donate any money for cancer research because of the scam.

Police advised donors to trust their instincts, ask the solicitor questions and visit http://www.charitynavigator.org if they have doubts about the legitimacy of the donor and charity.

Anyone who gave Bagg money is encouraged to contact Koford at ekoford@cityofnapa.org.