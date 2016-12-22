Oakland firefighters battling 2-alarm building fire

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland firefighters are battling a 2-alarm building fire on Thursday night, according to a tweet from firefighters.

The fire is happening in the 1700 block of Alhambra Lane, firefighters said.

All residents were able to escape the building, firefighters said.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

E16,8,15,T4,BC2 on 2nd alarm. Crews making direct attack on fire bldg, exposures threatened — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) December 23, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js