Oakland firefighters battling 2-alarm building fire

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland firefighters are battling a 2-alarm building fire on Thursday night, according to a tweet from firefighters.

The fire is happening in the 1700 block of Alhambra Lane, firefighters said.

All residents were able to escape the building, firefighters said.

No other information is available at this time.

