San Jose’s Sacred Heart needs help fulfilling toy goal

Published: Updated:
toys

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Hundreds of parents are lining up Thursday morning at Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose to get gifts for their kids.

More than 6,000 children are signed up to receive gifts this year, but not all families may get presents this year.

Sacred Heart is about 2,000 toys short of their 20,000-toy goal.

The organization needs help fulfilling their goal. If you can’t donate, they are also looking for volunteers to help pass out the gifts.

How to donate: http://sacredheartcs.org/

