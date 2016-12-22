SO CUTE: Christmas card features fire department babies

DURANT, OK (WFLA) — When a small fire department in Oklahoma looked back on the year, they realized their crew experienced a baby boom.

Their yearly holiday card usually features a photograph of the crew in front of the station, but this year, Durant Fire went in a different direction.

They decided to showcase their little tots to the entire community.

Six babies, who are all born to members of the 33-person department in 2016 became the focus of this year’s holiday card.

In any fire department, there are a number of things that make up the dynamic of a crew or of the department as a whole.

So for this holiday season, the department thought it’d be great to show the public what’s really important to their firefighters – their family.

