Storm to impact holiday travelers heading to the Sierra

(Photo: CHP - Truckee)
(Photo: CHP - Truckee)

TRUCKEE (KRON) — Looks like the Sierra Mountains will get some fresh snow just in time for Christmas.

A storm is expected to hit the area Friday and will impact those traveling through the Sierra for the holiday.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The snow will begin above 6,000 feet in the Yosemite area Friday morning and will spread southward by the afternoon. The snowfall will become heavy at times with the snow level lowering to below 4,000 feet and continue through Saturday.

Eight to 16 inches of snow is forecasted to fall in areas above 4,000 feet.

Officials in the area are warning traveling to prepare for dangerous driving conditions. The heavy snow could shut down roads in the area. Strong winds are also expected to spread snow and reduce visibility.

Those traveling should expect chain controls and slippery roads.

