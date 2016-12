Tiger Woods poses shirtless wearing Raiders hat and Santa wig

(KRON) Tiger Woods was having fun on Twitter Thursday.

Woods posted a photo of himself shirtless, wearing an Oakland Raiders hat and a white Santa Claus wig.

Woods says his kids love “Mac Daddy Santa”.

We hope his kids love the tradition of “Mac Daddy Santa” and his bleach blonde goatee.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

This was an awesome Christmas, plaid pants and all. – TW pic.twitter.com/izaWXbE8hU — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016