OAKLAND (KRON) — F8 Nightclub in San Francisco is holding a fundraiser for the victims of the Oakland Ghost Ship fire.

Managers at the venue said they want people to come together and celebrate the lives that were tragically lost almost two weeks ago.

F8 is located on Folsom Street.

One of the managers says Thursday night is about appreciating everything the victims brought to the community.

The benefit does not end until 3 a.m., so there is still plenty of time to go.

All of the money raised will be going to the victim’s families.