(KRON) — It has been more than 30 years since Nintendo first debuted, and they have set a new record.

The “Super Mario Run” app, which was just released for Apple, has been downloaded more than 40 million times in four days.

That is a record for that period of time.

So far, the game has raked in about $14 million.

There is an option that allows users to pay a one-time fee to unlock all the game’s levels.

It is estimated that only about 4 out of 100 people forked over $9.99 for total access.