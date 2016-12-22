Woman arrested in connection with fatal Millbrae hit-and-run

MILLBRAE (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a San Mateo woman early on Thursday morning, accused of hitting and killing a man with her car and then speeding away from the scene in Millbrae on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Siu Mui Woo, 64, turned herself in to sheriff’s deputies at 12:30 a.m. at the Millbrae Police Bureau. Family members accompanied her to the bureau, sheriff’s officials said.

Woo is accused of being the driver of an SUV that struck 30-year-old Chicago resident Rohan Dargad as he was crossing El Camino Real in a crosswalk at Ludeman Lane at about 8:40 p.m.

Dargad was found in the road with major injuries when sheriff’s deputies arrived. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Woo allegedly drove away from the collision in a gray Honda CR-V, which deputies have impounded to have it examined for evidence.

Woo was booked into the county jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

Her bail is set at $300,000.

Bay City News contributed to this report.