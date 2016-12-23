VIDEO: 1 dead after Caltrain collides with car in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) — One person is dead after a Caltrain collided with a car in Palo Alto on Friday night, according to a tweet from Caltrain.

The collision happened at Charleston Avenue at around 5:57 p.m. A man in his 60s died, Caltrain officials said.

Northbound train No. 277 hit the car on the tracks just south of the California Avenue station, officials said.

The Meadow and Charleston grade crossings over the railroad tracks are closed, Palo Alto police said.

Trains are moving again but with speed restrictions, Caltrain officials said. Delays are ranging from 30 to 74 minutes.

There is currently one bus bridge operating between California Avenue and San Antonio stations, with two more buses en route, Caltrain officials said.

This is Caltrain’s 11th fatality of 2016.

“No matter what the circumstances, it is always regrettable when a life is lost. Caltrain reminds everyone to be safe around train tracks. Caltrain also would like to thank our passengers for their patience as we deal with these sad incidents. This is the final email about this incident,” Caltrain spokesman Will Reisman said.

Delays Update:

#370 -53 minutes late at California Avenue

#381 – 43 minutes late at San Antonio

#385 -15 minutes late at Sunnyvale

#376 -38 minutes late at Menlo Park

#274 -23 minutes late at Atherton

#376 -38 minutes late at Redwood City

#278 -21 minutes late at Santa Clara

@ClemChronicles Unfortunately there was one fatality. — Caltrain (@Caltrain) December 24, 2016

