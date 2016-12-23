BURNEY (KRON) — Police are trying to track down the attacker who set a Northern California gas station attendant on fire, killing him.
On Wednesday, at around 7 p.m., the suspect walked into the Rocky Ledge Shell Station in Johnson Park, sprayed a flammable liquid on 54-year-old David Wicks and set him on fire, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.
Wicks was an employee at the gas station located near Burney, a small logging community an hour’s drive east of Redding.
Detectives are actively investigating the incident and are reviewing surveillance video that shows the horrific chain of events.
A motive behind the crime is unknown at this time and it is unclear why Wicks was targeted.
Video of the scene shows the attacker leaving on a black colored bicycle, westbound from the store. The suspect was wearing yellow rain gear, a black hoodie and gloves.
A nonprofit, Secret Witness of Shasta County, is offering $10,000 as a reward to help find the assailant.
Anyone who saw the suspect before or after, or has seen someone in the area recently riding a bicycle similar to the one in the photograph, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or email mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.