BURNEY (KRON) — Police are trying to track down the attacker who set a Northern California gas station attendant on fire, killing him.

On Wednesday, at around 7 p.m., the suspect walked into the Rocky Ledge Shell Station in Johnson Park, sprayed a flammable liquid on 54-year-old David Wicks and set him on fire, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Wicks was an employee at the gas station located near Burney, a small logging community an hour’s drive east of Redding.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and are reviewing surveillance video that shows the horrific chain of events.

A motive behind the crime is unknown at this time and it is unclear why Wicks was targeted.

Video of the scene shows the attacker leaving on a black colored bicycle, westbound from the store. The suspect was wearing yellow rain gear, a black hoodie and gloves.

A nonprofit, Secret Witness of Shasta County, is offering $10,000 as a reward to help find the assailant.

Anyone who saw the suspect before or after, or has seen someone in the area recently riding a bicycle similar to the one in the photograph, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or email mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.

Attacker wanted who lit Northern California store worker on fire (Shasta County Sheriff's Office) Attacker who lit Northern California store worker on fire seen on video riding black bike (Shasta County Sheriff's Office) David Wicks (Facebook) David Wicks (Facebook)