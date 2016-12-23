Busy Bay Area highways attract homeless camps

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Homeless camps have grown all across popular and busy highways in cities across the Bay Area.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe reports in San Jose where he spoke to people living in the camps next to Highway 101 and homeless advocates on the rising numbers of homeless camps.

Homeless camps are sprouting along highways some of which can be seen on California Interstate 280 near downtown San Jose, Oakland Road and Highway 101.

According to Amy, a homeless person living in the camp near Highway 101, living next to the highway can be dangerous but it is much safer than living near the creeks.

Cities and counties are putting an effort to get people off the streets and provide shelters for nearly 4,000 homeless people.

Fewer camp sites are being seen on private property, but some of the camps are now being put up on city streets as well.

Agencies such as, Caltrans evicted a homeless camp due to public safety but many wait and set up their tents again. Agencies have doubled their budget to enforce more tent sweeps.