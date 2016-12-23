SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Long delays and long lines. That’s the scene at airports around the Bay Area Friday morning.

The rain is making holiday travel even more challenging at the San Francisco International Airport.

The delays are averaging about 45 minutes and so far airlines have reported 36 flight cancellations, which are affecting arrivals and departures about equally, mostly for short-haul flights up and down the West Coast, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

SFO is expecting about 82,000 people at the airport today. On a normal day, they average about 62,000.

Friday is the busiest travel day at San Francisco airport for the Christmas holiday.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio says the SFO is extremely busy with travelers hoping to make it to their destination without too many delays.

There are also reports of flooding on the tarmacs but the deputy manager says the main issue is the downpour that has been steady since the early hours.

Delays are hitting Mineta San Jose International Airport as well, but so far they are primarily affecting flights to Los Angeles because of earlier problems today at LAX, airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said.

The delays, averaging anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, could have a ripple effect throughout the day and could start to impinge upon flights to other regions, Barnes said.

Bottom line, leave extra early if you are heading to SFO and check with the airline to find out about delays.

SFO:

376 delays

63 cancellations

OAK:

71 delays

6 cancellations

SJC:

76 delays

0 cancellations