Driver seriously injured after collision near Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A driver suffered life-threatening injuries this morning in a collision with another car near San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, according to police.

Around 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision near 18th Avenue and Fulton Street, police spokeswoman Officer Giselle Talkoff said.

There, officers found two vehicles had collided. Investigators believe the elderly driver of one of the vehicles suffered a medical emergency, causing the collision with the other car, according to Talkoff.

The driver who suffered the medical emergency was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, Talkoff said.

Information about the condition of the other driver was not immediately available.

Officers closed a portion of Fulton Street as they investigated the incident.