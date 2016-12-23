Elderly woman injured after residential fire in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — An elderly woman was hospitalized with burns from a fire at a home in San Leandro on Thursday night, Alameda County fire officials said.

Firefighters responded at 10:12 p.m. to the fire at a home in the 15000 block of Thoits Street and found smoke coming out of the front door of a single-story home, fire officials said.

A 95-year-old woman was able to get out of the home before firefighters arrived and had suffered first- and second-degree burns to her head and hands. She was taken to a hospital and an update on her condition was not immediately available from the fire department.

The fire was extinguished and its cause is under investigation, although the area of origin appears to be near a wall heater in the entryway of the home, fire officials said.