SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starting Friday, a limited number of weekday BART trains will run during commute hours for the duration of the holidays, BART officials said.

Instead of running trains every five minutes on the Pittsburg/Bay Point line in the early morning and mid-afternoon, trains will run every 10 to 15 minutes.

This schedule is in effect every weekday until Jan. 2, according to BART officials.