Man arrested on suspicion of stealing Christmas presents in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing wrapped Christmas presents in the Coddingtown area of Santa Rosa, according to police.

The gifts were taken from three victims during burglaries in the 2600 block of Range Avenue in west Santa Rosa, police said.

While processing evidence at the crime scenes, items were found that did not belong to the victims, and that led to the identity of Julio Miguel Caach-Medina, 18, of Santa Rosa, as a suspect, Sgt. Brian Boettger said.

Caach-Medina, who lives in the Range Avenue neighborhood, was on active probation, Boettger said. During a search of his residence police found several items that were taken during the burglaries, including the wrapping paper described by the victims, Boettger said.

Caach-Medina was arrested and booked in the Sonoma County Jail on three counts of felony burglary.

Police returned all the stolen presents, Boettger said.