Man claims Amazon sent him sex toys instead of gifts for young daughter

PROVIDENCE, RI (KRON) — A Rhode Island man claims Amazon sent him sex toys instead of gifts he wanted to give his daughter.

Alex Bai says he ordered two wood burning kits for his 11-year-old daughter and her friend.

The label on the box says “wood-burning kit.” But, when he looked inside:

“…definitely not a wood-burning kit. At first, I had no idea what it was,” he said.

Bai then Google searched the brand name on the box and the first time thing that comes up is an Amazon description of a “rechargeable wireless remote controlled vibrating pleasure adult sex toy.”

“I think Amazon owes a sincere apology,” Bai said.

Bai says he called Amazon to complain but was told they’d call him back. Three days later, he still hadn’t heard back so he called them again.

Bai was told he could get a refund and a $10 credit and that the company would investigate. That was a week ago.

“So I don’t feel they are treating this seriously,” Bai said. “They didn’t realize how potentially damaging or embarrassing for a customer it can be. They didn’t realize what could happen if I just, without checking, gave this to a pre-teen girl.”

He suggests other customers open their order before giving them as gifts.

“You really cannot totally trust that whatever you received from Amazon is exactly what you have ordered.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report