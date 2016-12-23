Man wins $750K with lottery ticket bought in Concord

CONCORD (BCN) — A man won $750,000 with a California Lottery Scratchers ticket purchased in Concord recently, lottery officials said Thursday.

Hipolito Chino won the top prize in the $10 Mystery Crossword Scratchers game with a ticket bought at the 7-Eleven store at 1097 Mohr Lane.

Chino said he will spend the winnings on his family and may start his own small business, according to lottery officials.

Lottery officials urge people to play responsibly and within their budgets. Anyone with a gambling problem or knows someone who has one is encouraged to get help by calling (800) GAMBLER.