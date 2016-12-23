DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) – Search teams have recovered the body of a Harrisburg man who fell through ice early Friday while walking on a frozen quarry pond near the Calpine natural gas power plant in southern York County.

Coroner Pam Gay identified the man as 29-year-old Hassan Muhammad-Richardson. She said the cause of death is accidental drowning.

A Calpine spokesman said Muhammad-Richardson was employed by Chicago Bridge and Iron, a construction company contracted to build an addition to the power plant on Pikes Peak Road in Peach Bottom Township. The spokesman said he was one of about 100 workers on the job site during the overnight hours.

The quarry pond is located near the plant, in the 1500 block of Atom Road.

Gay said Muhammad-Richardson was walking on the ice and reportedly told his co-workers he bet he could walk across the quarry. Witnesses told investigators they called out to him and tried to get him to come back, but he wouldn’t listen.

The co-workers called 911 when Muhammad-Richardson fell through the ice around 3:30 a.m.

A dive team recovered his body at around 8:45 a.m.