Psychiatric evaluation ordered for high school vandalism defendant

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — A Sonoma County Superior Court Judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation of a Guerneville man who is charged with felony burglary and vandalism of Cardinal Newman High School north of Santa Rosa Monday evening.

Judge Robert LaForge appointed psychiatrist Dr. Robbin Broadman to examine 23-year-old Andrew Craig Faulkner. A hearing on the results of her report to determine if Faulkner is mentally competent is scheduled for Feb. 8. Criminal proceedings against Faulkner remain suspended.

In court Wednesday and again today, Faulkner said he is Satan, and today he told the court he also is a secret FBI agent and works for The Illuminati.

Faulkner allegedly shattered the front glass doors and other windows and tore apart statues throughout the Catholic high school campus at 50 Ursuline Road. The initial damage is estimated at $100,000, Sonoma County sheriff’s Lt. John Molinari said.

Firefighters responded at 7 p.m. to an alarm at the school and saw a male adult throwing objects and breaking windows inside the building, Molinari said. They then left the building and called the sheriff’s office.

Faulkner is charged with burglary, vandalism causing more than $400 damage and vandalism to a church, mosque, temple or other religious or educational institution. He also is charged with a misdemeanor count of being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Faulkner is being held under no bail in Sonoma County Jail.