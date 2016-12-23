Sacramento man arrested in connection to San Francisco homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police arrested a Sacramento man Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood in October.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Nu’u Faalogofio, was arrested on suspicion of murder at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at 350 Jones St., according to police. 350 Jones St. is the address of a storage facility in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood for homeless people’s belongings.

Homicide investigators had identified Faalogofio as a suspect in the Oct. 8 shooting death of 33-year-old Alfredo Dixon, police said.

Around 5:50 p.m. that day, officers responded to Sixth and Minna streets on a report of a shooting. There, officers found a man later identified as Dixon lying on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Emergency crews took Dixon to San Francisco General Hospital, where he died, police said.

Faalogofio has been booked into the San Francisco County Jail with bail set at $6 million. He’s scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday, according to jail records.