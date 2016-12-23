South San Francisco police officer leaves hospital after Thanksgiving Day skateboard assault

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — There is an encouraging update Friday night on the South San Francisco officer attacked and hit in the head last month.

The department says Officer Robby Chon is out of the hospital and is going through intense rehabilitation right now, after suffering a skull fracture on Thanksgiving Day.

He will be home for Christmas. As far as his condition goes, he is said to be doing OK.

Doctors are optimistic that he will make more progress.

Chon was struck in the head with a skateboard on Thanksgiving while chasing a suspect.

That suspect has been arrested.

The man accused of hitting Chon, Luis Ramos-Coreas, was in court on Wednesday. Two doctors were appointed to determine whether he is fit to stand trial, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Chon’s family and police said they are grateful for the support they’ve received during the last month.

On Thanksgiving Day, Chon was responding to a report of a man acting irate toward customers at a business in the 300 block of Grand Avenue, police said.

Officers who initially responded tried to approach the 28-year-old Ramos-Coreas because he was allegedly making the disturbance.

Ramos-Coreas allegedly refused to obey officers and then rode away on a skateboard when other officers arrived.

Chon chased him and Ramos-Coreas allegedly stopped, turned and hit Chon in the head with the skateboard. Ramos-Coreas allegedly started running again, but other officers were able to stop and arrest him.

Ramos-Coreas, who is a South San Francisco resident, has been charged with attempted murder among other offenses, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 2 at 8:45 a.m. when the doctors submit their reports.

In the assault, Chon lost consciousness and required brain surgery to stop some bleeding, prosecutors said.

Police said that Chon has been inspired by all the thoughts, prayers and support he’s received during his recovery.

He is thankful to be home for Christmas and for the community of people who have made that possible.

Ramos-Coreas attorney Ryan McHugh declined to comment on the latest developments in the case.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

