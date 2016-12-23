LOS ANGELES (WATE/AP) – “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher was in critical condition after suffering a heart attack while on an airplane, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But she is now in stable condition, KRON4 has learned.

Fisher was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital, brother Todd Fisher told The Associated Press. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened to his sister.

The newspaper reports Fisher had a “cardiac episode” during a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to emergency officials. Paramedics rushed the 60-year-old to the hospital shortly after noon Pacific time when her plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport.

Fisher’s publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, did not immediately return calls from the AP.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at Los Angeles International Airport Friday and transported the person to a nearby hospital. He did not identify the patient as Fisher.

Fisher is considered a member of Hollywood royalty — her parents are Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.

Fisher reprised the role as the leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The author and actress may be best known for her portrayal of Leia, but she is also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Her thinly veiled autobiography “Postcards from the Edge” was adapted into a 1987 film version starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. She also transformed her one-woman show “Wishful Drinking,” which played on Broadway and was filmed for HBO, into a book.

Most recently, Fisher has been promoting her latest book, “The Princess Diarist,” in which she reveals that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of “Star Wars.”