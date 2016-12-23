Two arrested in connection to Hayward homicide

HAYWARD (KRON) — Police arrested two wanted suspects on Thursday who are related to the homicide of Jason Villegas.

According to the Hayward police, two Hispanic males, ages 20 and 26 were taken into custody. One of the suspects was taken into custody at the Hayward police department, and the other was in a residential area of unincorporated Hayward.

The suspects arrested have been identified as 26-year-old Jesse Quinonez and 20-year-old Javier Melgoza, both from Hayward, police said.

Villegas was found suffering from stab wounds in the 900 block of Cottonwood Avenue in Hayward, August 14 around 7:09 p.m. and was pronounced deceased by officers shortly after.

According to police, witnesses said two Hispanic males fled the scene in a white 4-door Sedan.

The names of the suspects will be released when they are formally charged.