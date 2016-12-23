HAYWARD (KRON) — An attempted armed robbery at a Hayward neighborhood market went sideways after two store employees fought off the gunman.

They were both injured during the fight. And the whole incident was caught on surveillance video.

A hooded masked man walked in with a gun, pointed the weapon at the store clerk, and demanded money.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 7:45 p.m. at the Royal Market in Hayward. While the gunman was preoccupied with the clerk at the cash register, the clerk’s brother sneaks up from behind and grabs the gunman.

All three then started fighting for the gun.

The two store employees overpowered the would-be robber, disarming him, accompanied by a pretty royal beatdown.

In the video, you see a customer walk in, shocked by what’s happening, and immediately walk back out, while calling 911 on his cellphone.

The two brothers sat on top of the robber until Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived.

During the melee, the first clerk in the video was shot in the hand. His brother, who snuck up from behind, was shot in the leg.

Regular customers of this family-owned business are glad to hear that both brothers survived the incident.

The robbery suspect was injured during the beating.

The owner of the market says this is the first time in 20 years that they have ever experienced a robbery like this.