Video: Boy dangling from Utah ski lift rescued

SUNDANCE, UT (WCMH) — Frightening moments for a young boy skiing at Sundance Resort in Utah when he got stuck in the chair lift.

The video shows the boy hanging from a chair lift after his backpack got hung up on the chair. The ski lift operator quickly shut down the lift once the boy slid off the chair, KSTU-TV reports.

Phil Warner witnessed the entire incident.

“I was just afraid that he was going to keep kicking and fall and then do some damage, break his leg or something,” Warner said.

Minutes later, the ski patrol fetched a ladder and was able to pull the boy to safety. The ski resort says it doesn’t recommend skiers or boarders to take any backpacks on the lift.

“The lift operators will strongly encourage them to take it off. Ideally, when you do that you would take it off and put it in front of you and put your arms through it in front so your backpack is sitting on your chest,” said Czar Johnson of Sundance Resort.

The boy managed to walk away without any injuries.