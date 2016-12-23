Video: Boy dangling from ski lift is rescued

(KRON) Frightening moments for a young boy skiing at Sundace Resort in Utah.

The boy was hanging from a chair lift after his backpack got hung up on the chair. The entire ordeal was caught on camera.

The ski lift operator quickly shut down the lift once the boy slid off the chair.

Phil Warner who witnessed the entire incident said “I was just afraid that he was going to keep kicking and fall and then do some damage, break his leg or something.”

Minutes later the ski patrol fetched a ladder and was able to pull the boy to safety.