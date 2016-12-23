VIDEO: Water main break floods street in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are working a water main break in San Francisco Friday morning.

The 12-inch cast iron water main broke at around 9:45 a.m. on Evans Avenue at Rankin Street, according to officials with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.

Evans Avenue has been closed–and will remain so for the rest of the day, officials said. Traffic is being rerouted onto Quint Street.

The main break coupled with rain resulted in some minor flooding in the area, according to Gautier.

Repairs are expected to be done anytime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to SFPUC officials.

Officials say age was a factor in the break. The water main was built in 1935.

There were no reports of any damage to nearby businesses or residences as a result of the main break. Additionally, water service to customers has not been affected, according to Gautier.

The San Francisco Municipal Railway 19-Polk bus line has been rerouted in both directions due to the closure, according to Muni officials.

