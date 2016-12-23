(CNN) – A three-year-old’s joy after being adopted went viral this week when the little boy’s new big sister tweeted a picture of his reaction. A child’s laughter is a gift.

Tara Montgomery, Michael’s Adoptive Mother, said, “He’s so much fun, he’s always happy laughs all the time, super smart, it’s great, I didn’t think I would be starting over, my kids are getting ready to be done with school but how do you say no.”

You see, up until 2 days ago, Michael was a foster child and on December 20th Tara and her three girls officially adopted him. Michael, she says, was meant to be.

Tara said, “My children’s last name is Brown, his was already Brown when he got here, so it was again meant to be, Valentine’s baby, his last name was Brown and everyone always says he looks just like the girls.”

Speaking of the girls, it was Dea who takes the credit for creating his adoption popularity on twitter and social media.

Dea Brown, Sister, said, “I just tweeted, I was like, we are his forever family, and it just blew up on Twitter.”

And this attention the family agrees, is good for awareness on the need to give the gift of a family, especially during this time of year.

Tara said, “Again making a difference, I tell my kids if we had a bigger house, I’d have everybody here. They’re always like, ‘mom we have enough. Mom, how many more are you going to take in?’ It’s fun, it’s exciting. You are helping and I always tell them, because we’ve had other foster kiddos and I always tell them after those kiddos leave, you made a difference and a light for that child. If it’s a week we had him or three months, we made a difference.”

Michael was initially set to be adopted last month which is national adoption month but the date was postponed to this week because of the high number of adoptions. He spent 832 days in the foster care system.