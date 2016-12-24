Christmas Eve store hours for last-minute shopping

(KRON) – If you have last-minute Christmas shopping to do, we’ve got you covered!

Severals stores will still be open on Christmas Eve. Before going to shop, we suggest confirming these hours with your local stores.

Bay Area mall hours for Dec. 24:

Westfield San Francisco Centre, San Francisco: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Stoneridge Shopping Center, Pleasanton: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Westfield Valley Fair, Santa Clara: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunvalley Shopping Center, Concord: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hillsdale Shopping Center, San Mateo: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Stores hours for Dec. 24 (complied by offers.com):

Apple Store: 9 p.m. close

Banana Republic: 6 p.m. close

Barnes and Noble: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Barneys New York: 5 p.m. close

Best Buy: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cabela’s: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fry’s: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gap: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

H&M: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Ikea: 10 p.m. – 5 p.m.

JCPenney: 7 a.m. open

Kohl’s: 12 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Neiman Marcus: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nordstrom: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Old Navy: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Patagonia: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sam’s Club: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walmart: 6 p.m. close

WFLA contributed to this report