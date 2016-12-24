Oakland Raiders Derek Carr suffers broken fibula

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reaches for a first down before going out of bounds as San Diego Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) and defensive tackle Kaleb Eulls (71) defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Derek Carr has been carted off the sideline with a broken fibula.

According to Chris Wesseling of the National Football League, Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio announced that Carr suffered a broken fibula during the fourth quarter.

The Raiders battled it out and beat the Indianapolis Colts 25-35, Saturday evening.

Carr was spiraled down to the ground by an opposing player, and Carr was on the ground for several minutes before trainers rushed onto the field to treat him.

The Raiders clinched a spot for the playoff’s, the first time since 2002.

