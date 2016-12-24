ALABAMA (WIAT) — A 6 year-old victim of gun violence is out of the hospital just in time for Christmas, and now her family is feeling doubly blessed.

The child was sleeping on the couch at her grandfather’s home, when bullets sprayed into the room. Alexis Talley’s mother tells CBS 42 that she didn’t even realize at first that her child had been hit. Talley would spend the next month in the hospital.

Her family tells us, it was a stressful time–both for her recovery and trying to plan for Christmas. That’s where the Bessemer Police Department stepped in and played Santa.

“Back in 2015 we set up a fund at the police department where officers would come in with their spare change and put it in this box that we called the pig,” explained Lt. Mazeroski Brown with Bessemer’s Special Operations Unit. “Therefore, we call it feeding the pig.”

Since establishing the petty cash fund back in 2015, the Bessemer Police Department has raised money and helped 8 families. Alexis Talley’s is just the latest. They received $500 to go toward Christmas.

“We are definitely overjoyed that we could help the family,” said Brown. “We’d do it again.”

Talley’s family tells us the little girl is still dealing with her injuries. She has a colostomy bag–and her grandfather, J.D. Lucius, explained that the bullet is still inside of her body.

“I was scared,” her mother, Carleen Davis, said. “I thought I was going to lose my daughter to stupid stuff going on. We had nothing to do with it.”

Now–the family is overjoyed to have the 6 year-old home, and to have the funds to give her and her siblings something for Christmas. “We would have still had Christmas in the heart,” Lucius said–but now that they are able to celebrate they way they intended, “Thank you Jesus. That’s all I can say.”