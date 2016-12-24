Police: One dead after fatal stabbing in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — One woman has died and a suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing in San Jose Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of north 10th Street around 6:43 p.m. on an account of a stabbing, there officers discovered one female victim suffering from one stab wound. She later died at a nearby hospital, this marks San Jose’s 47th homicide of 2016.

Police said, one person was placed under custody and they believe that no else is wanted in connection with this crime.

An investigation is ongoing, and the motive and circumstances surrounding this stabbing are unknown at this time.

Officials will not release the identity of the female victim until the next of kin have been notified.

No additional information was made available at this time.