MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies are quoting the Defense Ministry as saying that a Russian military plane with 91 people aboard has disappeared from radar.

The ministry says the Tu-155 disappeared over the Black Sea minutes after it took off from the resort town of Sochi on Sunday.

BREAKING: Russian news agencies quote Defense Ministry as saying military plane with 91 aboard has disappeared from radar. — The Associated Press (@AP) December 25, 2016

